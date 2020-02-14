|
|
|
DINNING Alfred John (Livingston)
Peacefully, after a short illness at St John's Hospital, Livingston, on February 10, 2020, with his family by his side. Alf, aged 76 years, beloved husband of the late Myra and a dear father and grandfather.
Funeral service to be held at Pentland Chapel, Mortonhall Crematorium, Edinburgh, on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 10.30 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only, but donations on day for Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 14, 2020