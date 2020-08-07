|
|
|
CALDER Alice Roy Ross
(nee Plummer) (Loanhead)
Wife of the late James (Jim) Gilchrist Calder, Alice, died peacefully at home, on Sunday, August 2, 2020, having been lovingly nursed by Audrey, Louise and Carrie and surrounded by all of her family. A precious sister to Heather and Sana, sister-in-law to Tony and the late Davie, aunt to Audrey and Louise, Marc and Paul, great-aunt to Carrie and David, Jasmine and Summer,
aunt-in-law to Johnny. Alice's passing will leave an enormous hole in the lives of her many cousins, friends and former work mates (Turnbull and Wilson). A private funeral will be held at Loanhead Cemetery, on August 11,
with Covid regulations being strictly adhered to. Flowers may be sent to Alexander Davidson and Sons Funeral Director, Loanhead or donations in name may be sent to the Marie Curie.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 7, 2020