MACKAY Alison (Banchory)
Peacefully, at home with her loving family, on Monday, August 17, 2020, Alison Mary (nee Craig), deeply cherished wife of 60 years to her beloved husband Ronnie, adoring and adored mother to Marian, Craig and Rona, devoted and idolised granny to Robert, Laura, Kirsty, Duncan, Katie and Nina. Much loved by her extended family and friends. Funeral private due to current circumstances. Donations if desired can be made to the Forget Me Not Club, Banchory who provided incredible support to Alison and the family.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 21, 2020