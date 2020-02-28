Home

Alison PICKFORD

Alison PICKFORD Notice
PICKFORD Alison (Anstruther)
Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Alison Mary Pickford, aged 71 years, Rustic Place, Anstruther, beloved daughter of the late Wilfred and Gertrude Pickford, a dear niece of Raymond, Ruth and Ellis and a dear cousin of Alistair, Katrina, Alan, Graham, Christine and Carolyn. Alison was a good friend to all who knew her and will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 11.45 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, may be given for Alison's chosen charities.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 28, 2020
