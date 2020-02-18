|
|
|
CLARK Alistair (Bridge of Allan)
Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, Alistair Clark, aged 80. Dearly loved husband and best friend to Eleanor, much loved and adored dad to Deborah and Graeme, loving and supportive father-in-law to Duncan and Nicola and a very proud and doting papa to Emma, Lucy, Anna and Amy.
Alistair will be sorely missed by all.
Funeral service at Bridge of Allan Parish Church, on Tuesday, February 25, at 11 am, thereafter Falkirk Crematorium, at 12.15 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Intensive Care at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 18, 2020