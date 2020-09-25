Home

GILLIES Alistair Keith Ross (Largs / Edinburgh)
After a long illness, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on September 16, 2020, Alistair, aged 67 years, former employee of Bank of Scotland. Much loved husband of Jenny, proud father of Robert, Neil and Colin, Grandad Alistair to Anna and Lucy. Dear brother of Rhona, Colin and the late Iain, brother-in-law of Dorothy, John, Ann and Mandy and a friend to many. A private funeral will be held with video link for those wishing to attend remotely. Donations, if desired, to British Heart Foundation or RIE Cardiac Appeal.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 25, 2020
