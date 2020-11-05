|
RAE Alistair James (Melrose / Edinburgh)
After a short fight with leukaemia, Alistair died peacefully, on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Borders General Hospital. Dearly loved by wife Jane, sons Iain, Alun and Graeme, sister Elizabeth (Lil), brother Donald and the late David and former wife Linda. Much loved grandpa to Sophie, Jonah, Liam, Jude, Flora, Michelle and Jessica. Close family will bid farewell at a small ceremony at Borders Crematorium, at 12 noon, on Thursday, November 12,
which will also be livestreamed at
www.obitus.com
username Tana3102
password 276833.
A celebration of Alistair's life will be held in Edinburgh when friends and family can gather safely. Family flowers only.
Donations welcomed to the
Ocean Youth Trust Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 5, 2020