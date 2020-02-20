|
BROWN Alma The family of the late Alma Brown would like to thank all relatives and friends for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages received following their recent sad loss. Grateful thanks to Dorward House Care Home and Sue Ryder carers for the care and attention shown to Alma. Thanks to the Rev John Skinner for his fitting tribute and to William Black Funeralcare for their professional services. The family would also like to thank Alma's friends for their support and visits over the recent months and all who paid their last respects at the service and graveside and for the generous donations to the chosen charities.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 20, 2020