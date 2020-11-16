Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew SHANNON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Graeme SHANNON

Notice Condolences

Andrew Graeme SHANNON Notice
SHANNON Andrew Graeme (Edinburgh)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at home, on November 9, 2020, Graeme, loving husband of the late Kay (nee Sutherland), much loved father to Keith and Ian, much loved father-in-law to Kate and Maryjane and much loved grandfather to Stuart. Due to current restrictions, a private family funeral will be held at 10 am, on Wednesday, November 18. For webcast details please contact William Purves Funeral Directors on 0131 447 5858. No flowers please. Donations in Graeme's memory, if desired, to Edinburgh & Lothians Health Foundation
https://www.justgiving.com/lhbef
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -