Peacefully, following a short illness, at home, on Sunday, January 5, 2020, Andrew, retired Consultant Surgeon, Ninewells Hospital, Dundee. Beloved husband of Deirdre, much loved and proud father of Hilary, Adrian, Clare and Philippa and a loving grandfather. Funeral on Monday, January 27, 2020, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Service at St Mary's Scottish Episcopal Church, Kirriemuir, at 11.30 am, thereafter at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, Angus, arriving 1.30 pm. No black ties. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 21, 2020
