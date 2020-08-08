|
HALDANE Andrew Morrison (Falkirk)
Suddenly after a brave, short and dignified battle with pancreatic cancer on July 30, 2020, Andrew, aged 53 years. Devoted husband to Mandy, loving dad to Marti, Carla and Gregor, much loved by all who knew him. Due to the current situation a private service will be held in the Falkirk Crematorium Service Room before a private burial at Larbert Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their respects to Andrew are invited to line the driveway at Falkirk Crematorium, on Friday, August 14, on arrival at 12.55 pm and again as they leave for Larbert Cemetery.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 8, 2020