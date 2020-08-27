|
HENDERSON Dr Andrew William (formerly Selkirk)
Andrew passed away peacefully, at his home in West Moors, Dorset, on August 18, 2020 aged 98. Husband of Kathleen (nee Laurie, deceased), much loved father of John, Catriona, Alison and Jamie and dearly loved grandpa to eleven grandchildren.
A private family service will take place on Friday, September 4. Donations, if desired, for Marie Curie.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 27, 2020