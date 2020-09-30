|
|
|
LAIDLAW Andrew (Andy) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, passed away at Camilla Nursing Home, on Sunday,
September 27, 2020, aged 80.
Formerly of HM Customs and Excise in Leith and York Place. Dearly loved husband of Anne, much loved dad to Jill and Evie, much loved father-in-law to Rufus and James and devoted papa to Robin, Tilly, Rosie and Andrew.
He was deeply loved by all and will be greatly missed. Due to the current government restrictions, a private family cremation will be held.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 30, 2020