|
|
|
McQUEEN
Andrew (Newtown St Boswells)
Andrew Gilbert McQueen, former Director of Chalmers McQueen Limited, passed away, at the Margaret Kerr Unit, after a short illness, on Saturday, July 4, 2020, aged 76. Andrew, beloved husband to Marion and the light of her life which has now gone out. Dearest father of James, Christopher, Sarah and the late Charles Chalmers. Wonderful, caring grandpa to Annabelle, Elizabeth, Olivia, Angus and Douglas. Andrew will be laid to rest beside Charles at Eastlands Cemetery, on Monday, July 13. Sadly, this will be a private affair but anyone wishing to pay their respects at a later date can do so in their own time at Eastlands. Family flowers only.
Published in The Scotsman on July 8, 2020