Rev Andrew RAE

Rev Andrew RAE Notice
RAE Rev Andrew W. (New Abbey, formerly Newtown St. Boswells and Annan)
Passed away, at home, on Friday, July 3, 2020, aged 97 years, Andrew, beloved husband of the late Molly, a much loved and loving brother, father and father-in-law, a treasured grandpa and great-grandpa and a special friend to many. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Borders Crematorium, Melrose, on Tuesday, July 14, at 1 pm. Family flowers only, please. The service will be live streamed from 12.55 pm at www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view login / order ID: 39927, password: vszcvhcb. A private interment will then follow in Wairds Cemetery.
Published in The Scotsman on July 8, 2020
