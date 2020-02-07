|
|
|
ANDERSON Andrew Ronald (Ronnie) (Headshaw, Oxton)
Peacefully, at Borders General Hospital, on Monday, February 3, 2020, Ronnie, aged 77 years, much loved husband of Marion, dear dad of Jane and James, much respected father-in-law of Rory and Pam.
Proud and loving grandad of James, Finlay and Lucy and Hamish and Adam.
Dear brother to Ann and Irene. Interment private. A Thanksgiving service will be held at The Lodge, Carfraemill, on Friday, February 14, at 2.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 7, 2020