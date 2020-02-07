Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Brown & Sons Ltd (Melrose)
East Port
Melrose, Roxburghshire TD6 9EE
01896 822632
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Ronald (Ronnie) ANDERSON

Notice Condolences

Andrew Ronald (Ronnie) ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON Andrew Ronald (Ronnie) (Headshaw, Oxton)
Peacefully, at Borders General Hospital, on Monday, February 3, 2020, Ronnie, aged 77 years, much loved husband of Marion, dear dad of Jane and James, much respected father-in-law of Rory and Pam.
Proud and loving grandad of James, Finlay and Lucy and Hamish and Adam.
Dear brother to Ann and Irene. Interment private. A Thanksgiving service will be held at The Lodge, Carfraemill, on Friday, February 14, at 2.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -