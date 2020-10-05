Home

WILSON Andrew (Edinburgh)
Passed away peacefully, at Northcare Manor Care Home, on Saturday, September 26, 2020, aged 83. Formerly of HM Customs & Excise, in Fort William, London, Dufftown, Newcastle and Edinburgh. Dear husband of Seonaid, with whom he had recently celebrated their emerald anniversary and much loved father to Isla and Andrew. He will be missed greatly. His funeral will be private due to the Coronavirus regulations, however there will be a webcast.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 5, 2020
