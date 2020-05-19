Home

BARNETSON Ann (Australia)
Born in Lancashire, England, on April 28, 1940. Studied medicine at the University of Edinburgh and worked as a GP supporting some of the most deprived communities in Edinburgh. Moved to Australia in 1988 to live in Sydney and made many new friends. Lovingly remembered by husband Ross, daughters Meriel and Becca and her family and friends in Australia and the UK. Ann died peacefully, at Brian King Gardens Nursing Home, Sydney, on May 18, 2020. A private funeral service will be held in Australia.
Published in The Scotsman on May 19, 2020
