CUMMING Ann Lowrie
(née Fordyce) (Edinburgh / London / Castletown / Kirkwall / Moffat)
At Cluny Lodge, Morningside, on Monday, September 28, 2020, aged 95, Ann, beloved wife of the late John, mother of Ian and the late Colin and grandmother to Ida. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Edinburgh, on Friday, October 9, at 10 am.
Strictly upon invitation by the family due to current restrictions.
Friends, relatives and associates are warmly invited to contact the family and/or follow by live streaming.
The family will provide details and options as alternatives to flowers.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 6, 2020
