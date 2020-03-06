Home

CRAIG Ann-Louise (Dalbeattie)
Peacefully, on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Dumfries & Galloway Royal Infirmary, Ann-Louise Craig, Alpine Terrace, Dalbeattie, Dumfries & Galloway. Dearly loved wife of Carl, sister of Simon and devoted stepmother. Funeral will be held on Monday, March 9, at 11 am, at Seafield Cemetery, Edinburgh. Family flowers only. Donations, if so desired, for The Dogs Trust, will be accepted at the cemetery, or by post to D.G. Lockhart, Funeral Directors, 66 High Street, Dalbeattie, DG5 4AA.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 6, 2020
