BARR Anna (nee Blair) (Morningside)
Peacefully, passed away, at St Raphael's Care Home, Edinburgh, on February 2, 2020, aged 84. Devoted wife to the late David G.D. Barr, loving mother to David, Angus and Louise and beloved grandma to Stephanie, Eve, Daniel, Lorna, Arthur and Cameron. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, Tuesday, February 18, at 1.30 pm. All invited. No flowers please, but any donations to Edinburgh Children's Hospital Charity.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 12, 2020