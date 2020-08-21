Home

CAIRNS Anne Tollins (nee Brown) (Willowbrae, Edinburgh)
Anne passed away, at Castlegreen Care Home, aged 87, on August 16, 2020, after a long illness bravely fought for over 9 years, with her family by her side. Adored wife of Ken, loving mum to Fiona and Karen, mother-in-law to Bruce and Willie and much loved Grandma to Brent, Elliot and the late India. Due to current restrictions funeral will be private. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Dementia Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 21, 2020
