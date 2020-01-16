Home

Anne Christie (nee Harvey) (Nan) REILLY

Anne Christie (nee Harvey) (Nan) REILLY Notice
REILLY Anne Christie (Nan)
(nee Harvey) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on January 6, 2020, Nan, aged 93 years, beloved wife of the
late Joe, loving mother of Paul, Michael, Gerard, Anne and Christopher, grandmother of Gregor, Andrew, Rebecca, Kieran, Paul, Catherine, Lisa, Alice, Rachel, Kit, Conor, Morgan, Cameron and Michael and great-grandmother of Joe, Tommy and Arlo. Will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service at St Kentigern's Church, Parkgrove Avenue, Edinburgh, on Thursday, January 23, at 9.30 am, followed by burial at Corstorphine Hill Cemetery, to which all family and friends are invited.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 16, 2020
