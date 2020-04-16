Home

FRASER Anne Christine (Ayr)
Very sadly passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at Ayr Hospital, on April 11, 2020, aged 80. Beloved wife of the late Grant, cherished mother of Sybil, Jane and Scott and their partners Alistair, Marco and Sasha,and loving sister to Sybil.
A much-loved grandma to Hamish, Rory, Kirsty, Ross and Cameron and loyal and devoted friend to many.
Anne will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Given current events the funeral will be private. A memorial service to celebrate Anne's life will be held later in the year, to which all family and friends will be warmly welcomed.
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 16, 2020
