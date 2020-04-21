|
DUNCAN Anne (South Queensferry / Claypotts, Broughty Ferry)
With great sadness, the family of Anne Duncan (aged 91), announce that she passed peacefully away, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Western General Hospital, Edinburgh. Precious mother of Linda and Roland, beloved grandmother of Anton, Peter and Christina and very loving
great-grandmother of Jasper.
Private family service at
Warriston Crematorium, Edinburgh.
A Shining Light has now faded out.
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 21, 2020