WOODRUFF Anne (Forfar / Cupar)
Peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in the presence of her family, Anne, much loved wife of David and loving mum of Jamie Leith. Anne will be remembered for her willingness to help others in need, her unique empathy for the dogs she adopted over her lifetime and her abiding love for her native country. The family would like to thank Ninewells for the care she received during her illness.
Funeral service private, due to current restrictions
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 6, 2020