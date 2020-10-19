Home

Fullarton Annie Brownlie (formerly of Mains of Gray, Liff and Tranent Mains, East Lothian)
Peacefully, in her sleep, on October 7, 2020, aged 96. Wife of Sandy Fullarton (deceased), mother of Anne (deceased), Sandy and Mary, much loved grandmother to James, Andrew and Nicholas, Edith and Jack (Australia) and Susie and great-grandmother to Aiden and Camille (Canada), Harvey and Roxanna. Family funeral to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, on Tuesday, October 27, with Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Any enquiries to be directed to William Purves Funeral Directors Ltd 0131 447 5858.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 19, 2020
