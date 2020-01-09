Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scotmid Co-operative Funeral Directors
Hillwood House
Newbridge, Lothian EH288QJ
0131 5515111
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie McLENNAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie (nee Hogg) (Anne) McLENNAN

Notice Condolences

Annie (nee Hogg) (Anne) McLENNAN Notice
McLENNAN
Annie (Anne) (nee Hogg) (Stockbridge)
Died suddenly, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Friday, December 27, 2019. The beloved wife of Grahame, a cherished aunt to all the family and much loved sister of the late Tommy and Bill. A funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 3.30 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, in aid of St Columba's Hospice. Enquiries to Scotmid Tel: 0131 551 5111.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -