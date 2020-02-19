Home

Atholl Thomas Alexander KIRKWOOD

Atholl Thomas Alexander KIRKWOOD
KIRKWOOD Atholl Thomas Alexander (South Queensferry)
Suddenly and tragically, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, aged 22. Atholl, much loved son of Lorna and Paul, beloved grandson of Fiona Smith and Alexander Kirkwood and treasured nephew of Pamela, Brian, Alex, Alan, Eleanor and Tom. Atholl will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. A celebration of his life will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Wednesday, February 26, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Turning Point Scotland (Edinburgh). Wearing of bright colours welcome.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 19, 2020
