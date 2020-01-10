Home

GARDINER Dr Austen James Sutherland (Edinburgh / Aberdeen / Dunblane)
Peacefully, at Cluny Lodge Nursing Home, his very happy home for the last few years, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 85 years old, the son of the late Jim Gardiner OBE and the late Nellie Gardiner, husband of his beloved Ruth, brother of Quentin, father of Nick, Julia and Pete. Grandpa of Liam, Kitty, Emma, Gabriel and Dani, father-in-law of Nicola, Allan and Espie, friend and golf partner to many. The funeral will be private. Austen was an excellent Consultant Physician who loved the outdoors, his dogs, fast cars, jazz and single malt whisky. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 10, 2020
