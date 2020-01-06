|
CROSBIE Avril (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on Sunday, December 29, 2019, Avril, formerly of Kirk Ella, Yorkshire, beloved wife of the late George, much loved and loving stepmother to Lesley and the late Eileen, proud and loving grandmother to Catriona, Sarah and Marianne and cherished great-grandmother to Soren, Wilfred and Bertram. Funeral Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are warmly invited, Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 6, 2020