COOPER Barbara (Edinburgh)
Sadly, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, aged 91 years, Barbara, beloved wife of the late Ian Cooper and much loved mother of Duncan. Barbara will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private funeral service on Friday, October 2, 2020. Family flowers only but if you wish to, please send donations to Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland https://www.chss.org.uk/
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 28, 2020