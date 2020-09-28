Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara COOPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara COOPER

Notice Condolences

Barbara COOPER Notice
COOPER Barbara (Edinburgh)
Sadly, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, aged 91 years, Barbara, beloved wife of the late Ian Cooper and much loved mother of Duncan. Barbara will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private funeral service on Friday, October 2, 2020. Family flowers only but if you wish to, please send donations to Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland https://www.chss.org.uk/
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -