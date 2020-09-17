Home

MACKENZIE Barbara (Edinburgh)
After a very full life of almost 95 years, mainly living in the Perthshire village of Forgandenny and latterly in Edinburgh, Barbara passed away peacefully, in her own home, on Friday, September 11, 2020. Remembered as a former President of the Perth & Kinross branch of the British Red Cross, the wife of the late GP, Dr Paul Mackenzie and mother of Fiona and Ruari,
her great warmth and caring approach will have created fond memories for many people.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 17, 2020
