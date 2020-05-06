Home

McLEISH
Barbara Elizabeth
(nee Barnetson) (Murrayfield, Edinburgh)
Peacefully, after a short stay in the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on April 30 2020, Barbara, (formerly of Parton), beloved wife of the late Andrew, loving mum to Morag, Margaret and John, much loved granny of Kirsten, Iain, Eilidh, Katie and Shona and great-granny to Lucy, Freya and Tess, also a good friend to so many who will miss her humour and good company. Funeral service will be private due to current circumstances, but a remembrance celebration will be held at a later date. No flowers, please.
Published in The Scotsman on May 6, 2020
