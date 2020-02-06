Home

FAIRWEATHER Betty (nee Brown) (Silverknowes)
Peacefully, at Western General Hospital, on Monday, February 3, 2020, with all her family by her side, after a short illness, but true to character stoically borne. Wife of the late Andrew, beloved mum to David, Alan and Ian, mother-in-law to Christine, Jill and Joyce, adoring granny to Rebecca, Mark and Laura and great-granny (GG) to Michael. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 2 pm. Family flowers only, but a collection will be taken for Myeloma Research.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 6, 2020
