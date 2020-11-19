|
HOLME Betty (nee Allan) (Darnick)
Peacefully, at Borders General Hospital on Saturday, November 14, 2020, Betty, beloved wife of Keith, loving mother of Elizabeth and Susan and loving grandmother to Hollie, Seumas, Jessica and Munro.
Due to current restrictions, a private service will be held at Borders Crematorium. Enquiries and Donations in memory of Betty for the Margaret Kerr Unit maybe forwarded to Thomas Brown & Sons, Funeral Directors, East Port, Melrose. TD6 9EE.
Tel 01896822632.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 19, 2020