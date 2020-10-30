|
SMITH Betty (Kirkcaldy, Fife)
Peacefully, in the loving care of Ferry House, Broughty Ferry, on Sunday, October 25, 2020, Betty (née MacGibbon), aged 91 formerly of Kirkcaldy. Beloved wife of the late Hugh Smith, loving and dearly loved mum of Nicholas, Peter and Susan, much loved mother-in-law of Leslie, Linda and Sandy, proud grandmother of Kirsten, Katherine, Rachel and Sophie and great-grandmother of Euan and Aaron. Funeral private, due to current restrictions.
Family flowers only please, but those wishing to contribute might like to make a donation to Ferry House.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 30, 2020