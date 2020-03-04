|
BRITEE Blanche
(nee Brodie) (Joppa)
With great sadness, the family announce the peaceful passing of Blanche at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Friday, February 28, 2020. Wife of the late Andrew, adored mum of Scott, Janine and Nicole, doting granny to Jodi, Elliot, Scott, Andrew and Joe and great-granny to Florence, Frankie, Lola and Eva, much loved mother-in-law to Julie, Paul and Gus, beloved sister to Pat and the late Joyce and a dearly loved aunt to the family and good friend to many. Funeral service to be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Saturday, March 7, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 4, 2020