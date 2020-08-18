|
|
|
McCANN
Brenda
(neé Hudson) (Kingussie)
Brenda of Ardbroilach, Kingussie, formerly Edinburgh, passed peacefully, at home on August 5, 2020, at the age of 87, after a life well lived. Beloved wife of the late Ron, mother to Rhona and Colin, granny to Ben, Lucy, Tara and Zak, sister to Gillian and the late Mike, wider family and Jean her oldest friend. The hearse carrying Brenda on her final journey will head up Ardbroilach Road, on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 11.50 am, along the Crescent, pausing briefly at Brenda's home at 12 noon, before continuing back down Ardbroilach Road and along Kingussie High Street. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic a celebration of Brenda's life will take place in an online service at 3 pm, on the same day via the link https://tinyurl.com/Celebration-of-Brendas-life In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations to: The Scottish Ski Club (Acc: 11011988 SC: 83-20-16),
Macmillan and Marie Curie either directly or via Jamie R Rodgers Funeral Directors, Unit 17/9 Spey Valley Business Park, Aviemore, PH22 1ST, 07376 11 00 20, www.jrrfunerals.co.uk
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 18, 2020