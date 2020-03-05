|
HALLORAN Mgr Brian (Edinburgh)
Suddenly, on March 1, 2020, in his 85th year, Monsignor Brian M. Provost Halloran KHS, BD, MPhil, PhD, parish priest of Our Lady Star of the Sea, North Berwick, much loved brother to Veronica, Denis, Rosemary and Gerard and a dear uncle and great-uncle to the family. Requiem Mass in St Mary Star of the Sea, Leith, at 12 noon, on Monday, March 9, followed by burial in Mount Vernon Cemetery, at 2 pm. Mgr Brian will be received into St Mary Leith Church, at 6 pm, on Sunday, March 8. RIP.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 5, 2020