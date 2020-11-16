Home

HENDERSON Brian (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, in his sleep, after a short illness on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Sandra and much loved father of Rory, Sandy and Catriona, adored grandfather of Julia, Daniel, Lachlan and Rachel and dear brother, uncle and cousin. Funeral service to be held on Thursday, November 19, at 11 am, at Mortonhall Crematorium. Due to current restrictions, this will be private. Details of the webcast of the service from
Wm Purves Funeral Directors on
0131 447 5858.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 16, 2020
