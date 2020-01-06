Home

PETERS Brian William Rennie (Sunningdale)
Died peacefully, at home, in Sunningdale. Husband of Elin, father of Charles and James and grandfather of Alexander and Thomas, very much loved and missed by all his family. Funeral service to take place on Thursday, January 16, at 2 pm, at Easthampstead Park Cemetery and Crematorium, South Road, 9 Mile Ride, Wokingham, RG40 3DW. No flowers please, donations to RNLI Porthdinllaen c/o Lines Bannister Funeral Directors, 69 High Street, Ascot SL5 7HP, telephone 01344 620266.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 6, 2020
