SAMUEL Brian William (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, on April 20, 2020. Loving husband of Lyn, much loved and adored dad of Debbie and Emma, loved father-in-law of Iain and Lee and a treasured and adored grandpa of Alexander (Spud) and Sam, dearly loved brother to Alan and Colin and a dear uncle, great-uncle and friend to many. Brian was a past president and life long supporter of Corstorphine Rugby Club and will be sorely missed by all who knew him - one of life's true gentleman with a brilliant sense of humour. A private service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, with a celebration of Brian's life to be held at a later date. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 29, 2020
