CHAMBERLAIN Bridget (Biddy) (Bowden)
Peacefully, at Riverside Healthcare Centre, Selkirk, on Friday, February 28, 2020, with her loving family around her. Biddy (74), wife to the late Peter, mum to Stephen, Tim and Paul, sister to John, mother-in-law to Priya, granny to Arya and Aaron and dear friend to many. A celebration of life funeral will be held in the Chapel of Borders Crematorium, on Friday, March 27, at 12 noon, followed by a reception in Bowden Village Hall, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Interment private, no flowers please, any donations to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 5, 2020