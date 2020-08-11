|
HENRY Bruce (Coldingham)
Bruce died peacefully, on August 7, 2020, having recently celebrated his 90th birthday. He was the very much loved husband and friend of Jean, proud father of Keith, Alan and Audrey, respected father-in-law of Mairead, Janice and the late Jimmy and special grandpa to Bruce, Fiona, Lynne, Gail, Paul, Michael and Neil. Very special brother of Jimmy and great-grandfather to all. Bruce was a caring
family man and a good friend to many. Due to current restrictions, his funeral will be for family only.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 11, 2020