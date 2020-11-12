Home

RIDDELL Bruce (Dundonald, Ayrshire)
Suddenly but peacefully, at home, on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Loving husband of Rita, father of Heather, Shirley and Diana and grandfather to Ricki, Jonathon and Kerry, great-grandfather to Ritchi, Rosie and Reuben. Honourary member Ramblers Association, interests, Countryside Matters, National Trust for Scotland.
Funeral service Monday, November 16, 2020. Donations to Macmillan Cancer Research in Bruce's memory.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 12, 2020
