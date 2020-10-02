|
|
|
BERTRAM Carin
(née Langöe-Conradsen) (Coulter, Biggar)
After a long illness courageously fought, with incredible positivity, on September 25, 2020 at University Hospital Monklands, aged 92 years. Carin, originally of Stockholm, Sweden, so very deeply loved by her late husband Tony and daughter Louisa, who was by her side. Private cremation, due to current restrictions, with plans for Thanksgiving service at a later date. Donations, if desired, to Chest, Heart & Stroke, Scotland, RNIB or Kidney Research UK via https://www.justgiving.com/
team/Carin
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 2, 2020