GRAY Catherine (Kate) Marianne (nee Elstob) (Edinburgh)
Died peacefully, at Royal Infirmary Edinburgh on December 30, 2019. Pharmacist, formerly convener of The Clarsach Society and a Scottish dance teacher. Beloved wife, mother and granny of Alex, Alison, James, Alasdair, Charlie, Ellis, Tavish, Glencora and Finn. Cremation at 10.15 am, on Monday, January 13, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel. Service of Thanksgiving at 12 noon, in Carlops Kirk. Funeral tea in the village hall. No flowers please. Donations to Forget Me Not Chorus (https://www.forgetmenotchorus.com/make-a-one-off-donation)
A concert in her memory will be held in Edinburgh in early April.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 7, 2020
