BLIGHT Catherine Montgomery (Edinburgh / Isle of Lewis)
Passed away peacefully, at Roseland Parc Nursing Home, Tregony, Cornwall, on Sunday, April 12, 2020, aged 85 years. She was loved dearly and will be missed by her husband, David, daughters Josephine and Charlotte, grandchildren Amy, Ruth and Zachariah and her sister Annabel. In the current circumstances, the funeral will be private. Following lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, a service to celebrate Catherine's remarkable life will be held later in Cornwall, time and date to be confirmed. In accordance with her wishes, if desired, please make contributions in lieu of flowers to the Royal Osteoporosis Society https://theros.org.uk/ or c/o Personal Choice Funeral Directors, tel: 01726 64040.
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 23, 2020